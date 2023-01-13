Maharashtra: PM Modi announces ex-gratia for deceased victims of Nashik Shirdi bus tragedy

According to the police, ten people were killed after a bus collided with a truck in the Nashik district on Friday morning. Many were injured in the accident, which occurred on the way to Shirdi, a temple town. According to reports, the private luxury bus began its journey from Ambernath in Thane district. The accident happened about 7 a.m. on the Nashik-Shirdi highway near Pathare Shivar.

नाशिक-शिर्डी महामार्गावरील अपघातात झालेल्या जीवितहानीमुळे तीव्र दुःख झाले. पीडित कुटुंबांप्रति सहवेदना व्यक्त करतो. जखमींच्या प्रकृतीत लवकर सुधारणा होवो. मृतांच्या नातेवाईकाला पीएमएनआरएफमधून प्रत्येकी रु. 2 लाख मदत दिली जाईल. जखमींना रु.50,000 देण्यात येतील : पंतप्रधान मोदी — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 13, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the deceased's next of kin and Rs 50,000 to the injured. "The loss of life in the accident on the Nashik-Shirdi highway caused deep grief. Condolences to the deceased families, may the injured recover quickly. will be provided. Rs.50,000 will be given to the injured: PM Modi," tweeted Prime Minister's Office.