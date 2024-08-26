Maharashtra: PM Narendra Modi Interacts With Lakhpati Didis in Jalgaon (Watch Video)

The recent incidents of physical abuse of a trainee doctor in Kolkata and two innocent girls in Thane's Badlapur have sparked outrage across the country, leading to widespread protests. On Sunday, August 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed these atrocities against women during the 'Lakhpati Didi Sammelan' in Jalgaon, where certificates were being awarded to Lakhpati Didis.

PM Modi stated, "Today, women are becoming fighters and pilots in all three branches of the armed forces. We have enacted new laws for women's empowerment, worked to increase the number of women in politics, and prioritized women's safety."

"Violence against women is an unforgivable sin. No one should be spared, regardless of who is responsible. Such individuals should receive no support. The police and all other authorities must take swift action. Governments may come and go, but attention must always be paid to the power of women," he said at the event.

PM Narendra Modi Interacts With Lakhpati Didis in Maharashtra

VIDEO | Prime Minister Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) shared his interaction with Lakhpati Didis held at the 'Lakhpati Didi Sammelan' in Jalgaon, Maharashtra yesterday.



(Source: Third Party)

"Laws are being strengthened to protect women. The previous delays in registering complaints have been eliminated. As a result, accused individuals are being prosecuted swiftly, with many receiving death or life imprisonment sentences. The central government stands with state governments in matters concerning atrocities against women," he added.

While awarding certificates to 11 lakh Lakhpati Didis, the Prime Minister noted, "Many schemes have been launched by the Central and State Governments for the empowerment of women. Before 2014, Rs 25,000 crore in assistance was provided to women.

"Since the formation of our government, we have provided Rs 9 lakh crore—30 times more aid—through various schemes. These initiatives are helping entire families, along with women, to rise above the poverty line. This is just the beginning. We will now expand these schemes to further support women and girls."