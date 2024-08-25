PM Modi in Maharashtra: My Govt Did More for Women in 10 Years Than Was Done Since Independence, Says Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that his government has achieved more for women over the past decade than all previous governments combined since Independence. In a recent address at the Lakhpati Didi rally in Jalgaon, north Maharashtra, PM Modi said that his government is enhancing legal measures to enforce stricter punishments for crimes against women.

“Till 2014, less than Rs 25,000 crore loans were given to women self-help groups but in the last 10 years, Rs 9 lakh crore was given,” Modi said. Modi also said Maharashtra needs the BJP-led Mahayuti government to continue for years to come to ensure the state's stability and prosperity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Maharashtra as a beacon of a developed India, highlighting that the state's future depends on increased investment and job creation. During his interaction with Lakhpati Didis in Jalgaon, Modi announced the release of a Rs 2,500 crore revolving fund aimed at benefiting 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh self-help groups. He said that the Lakhpati Didi scheme is designed not only to enhance women's income but also to empower future generations.

