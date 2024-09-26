Maharashtra: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate Pune Underground Metro and Other Key Projects, Check List

The inauguration of the Pune metro, originally scheduled for September 26 with PM Modi, has been postponed due to heavy rains and a red alert in Pune. Consequently, PM Modi will now inaugurate several key projects in Maharashtra via video link, focusing on infrastructure and education development in the state.

One major project is the underground metro line connecting the District Court Metro Station to Swargate Metro Station, aimed at reducing traffic congestion and providing reliable transportation for Pune commuters. Additionally, the Prime Minister will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the Swargate-Katraj metro line, expanding the metro network and improving access for residents.

In a significant educational initiative, the Prime Minister will also launch the first girls’ school in Pune at the Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule Smarak Bhidewada, underscoring the government's commitment to enhancing educational opportunities for girls.

Furthermore, the inauguration of the Bidkin Industrial Area in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will bolster the local economy and create job opportunities. Lastly, PM Modi will inaugurate Solapur Airport to enhance regional connectivity and support economic growth.