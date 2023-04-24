Maharashtra: Police arrest woman for killing man from Karjat

A 27-year-old woman and her male friend were arrested for allegedly killing a 55-year-old man from Karjat in Raigad district of Maharashtra, police said.

The accused are residents of Kole village in Dombivali in Thane district. The woman was known to the victim and was in relationship with him earlier, police said.

The investigation revealed that the woman and her male friend attacked the victim with a stump on his head, resulting in his death on April 22. A case of murder was registered and further investigation is underway.'

Earlier in a day, Police arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly killing his father in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said. The accused had asked his father to refrain from thrashing his mother. On Sunday afternoon, Varma again started abusing and beating up his wife.

The accused then picked up a sharp knife and allegedly stabbed his father with it multiple times, the official said. The other family members rushed the injured man to a local hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.