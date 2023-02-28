Maharashtra: Police arrests man in connection with 10 cases of house-breaking and thefts in Thane

Police have arrested a man in connection with 10 cases of house-breaking and thefts and recovered valuables worth Rs 12 lakh from him in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

A special team of police apprehended the 26-year-old accused in Dombivili town on Sunday, said Sachin Gunjal, deputy commissioner of police Zone III Kalyan division.

During interrogation, it was found that the accused and his accomplices were allegedly involved in 10 cases of house-breaking and thefts in the limits of various police stations in the town, he said.

The police have recovered stolen ornaments and cash worth Rs 12 lakh, the official said, adding that a manhunt has been launched for the other accused.