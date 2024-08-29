Maharashtra Police Personnel Washing Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad’s Car; Viral Video Sparks Controversy

A viral video sparked controversy among Maharashtra's political circles. The clip said to be from Buldhana, shows police personnel in uniform washing the SUV of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad. The clip was first shared by former Congress MLA Harshwardhan Sapkal.

The viral video has sparked outrage, with many targeting the ruling Mahayuti government in Maharashtra for misusing state police. Sapkal has condemned the act, calling it a disgrace and a misuse of police personnel for personal services.

महाराष्ट्र पोलीस शर्म करो !

2दिवसांपूर्वी आमदारांनी असंवेदनशील वक्तव्य केले होते CM शाळेत पहारा देणार आहेत का ?

SP आरोपीच्या घरी बसणार आहेत का?

याचे उत्तर आज सकाळी मिळाले पोलीस आमदारांच्या गाड्या धुणार!

पोलीस यंत्रणेची चाटूगिरी सिद्ध.



कुठे नेऊन ठेवला महाराष्ट्र माझा? pic.twitter.com/FnCXaXBaZp — Harshwardhan Sapkal (@harshsapkal) August 29, 2024

"Shame on Maharashtra Police! 2 days ago MLAs made insensitive statements, is the CM going to provide security in the school?

Are the SP going to sit at the accused's house? The answer was received this morning, the police will wash the cars of MLAs!

Prove the efficiency of the police system. Where did Maharashtra take me?" Harshwardhan Sapkal wrote in a post on X.

However, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has given an explanation about the viral video. He said the policeman who was assigned by security had breakfast outside in a restaurant during traveling, which caused him to vomit because of uneasiness. So the car was full and dirty. The driver and the policeman had an argument over washing the car, and the driver said to the policeman, "You have spoiled the car by overturning it. Wash the car yourself."

So there is nothing wrong with that policeman cleaning the car from the point of view of humanity. Sanjay Gaikwad has said that we did not ask him to clean the car.