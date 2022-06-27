Maharashtra Police respond to Governor's letter on security arrangements for rebel MLAs

The Maharashtra police have responded to a letter by Governor Koshiyari, in context with the security arrangements of family members of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. In response, the Maharashtra Police told the governor that the security arrangement at residences of nearly 38 rebel MLAs was increased from June 25 onwards. Nearly 10 to 15 police officers have been deployed at offices and residences of rebel MLAs.

Recently, in a special conversation with ABP News, rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar had expressed the threat of attack on himself in Maharashtra. He had said that people are angry right now, so it is not right to go there. Regarding returning to the state, he had said that we cannot go now, we are in danger for the people. So there was discussion in today’s meeting about the same issue that how to reach Mumbai safely.The Sena rebels, led by Mr Shinde, have been staying at a hotel in Assam's Guwahati since Wednesday.The group calls themselves the "Shiv Sena Balasaheb" after Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray's father.On Sunday, Mr Shinde tweeted that the rebel MLAs were willing to die for Hindutva.