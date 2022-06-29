Maharashtra Political Crisis: 4 MLAs of NCP absent during majority test?

After the revolt of minister Eknath Shinde, the state has witnessed earthquake in the politics. Along with Shinde, 39 Shiv Sena MLAs went against the Mahavikas Aghadi government. These MLAs said that they do not want a government with the Congress NCP. Political movements gained momentum after the results of the Legislative Council. Since last June 21, 39 Shiv Sena MLAs and 12 independent MLAs have reached Guwahati via Surat.

The Thackeray government was in the minority after MLAs withdrew their support for the Mavia government. Nine days later, the BJP jumped straight into the matter and met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. After the meeting, the governor instructed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to conduct a majority test. A special session of the legislature will be held tomorrow, June 30. Therefore, all parties have instructed their respective MLAs to be present in Mumbai. Mavia leaders are claiming that this government will survive the majority test. But in terms of numbers, the picture doesn't look right now.

A group of 39 disgruntled Shiv Sena MLAs in the state has gone against the government. Some independents are also with the Shinde group. Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik, two members of NCP from MVI, are in jail and recently Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Minister Chhagan Bhujbal have been infected with corona. Both of these leaders are in quarantine. Therefore, it is unlikely that 4 NCP MLAs will be present for tomorrow's majority test. Therefore, the problems facing Mavia and Uddhav Thackeray are likely to increase.

Shiv Sena's rebel MLAs have expressed their anger over Sanjay Raut. On this, Raut says that "I am playing the role of Shiv Sena. Presents the role of my leaders. Speaking for the stability of Maharashtra. If this bothers anyone, well, I'll stop talking. Come to Mumbai first. But it is childish that I will not come as I am speaking and Aditya Thackeray is speaking. Aditya Thackeray is the leader of Shiv Sena. He is Thackeray. There is nothing to object to. It is not right for the rebels to take such a stand on the grounds that we are speaking out" Raut said.