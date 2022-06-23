Maharashtra Political Crisis: Eknath Khadse left for Mumbai from Jalgaon

The political atmosphere in the state has become unstable as Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has taken up the flag of rebellion. After the Thackeray government came into crisis, now it is seen that the political situation in the state has also gained momentum. As the existence of the Thackeray government fluctuated, on the other hand, movements have also started in the NCP. NCP leader Eknath Khadse, who arrived in Jalgaon after winning the assembly elections, left for Mumbai on Thursday morning. Khadse also canceled all his welcome programs.

Eknath Khadse had come to Muktainagar from Mumbai on Tuesday night after winning the assembly elections. After staying at his residence all day on Wednesday, he left for Mumbai this morning. As Khadse was coming to Jalgaon, the NCP workers had planned his Jangi reception. But considering the volatile political situation in the state, senior NCP leaders have called an urgent meeting of all MLAs in Mumbai. Khadse has left immediately for this meeting.

Khadse had left his residence in Muktainagar on Thursday morning in a car to attend a meeting in Mumbai during his rehearsal at the NCP office. He reached Jalgaon around 11.30 am. Activists had planned to welcome him, but Khadse accepted a bouquet on the street in front of the NCP office. After waiting for two minutes, he immediately left for Mumbai. This time he also avoided going to the NCP office. Considering the political situation in the state, Khadse's reception was canceled, the activists later told Lokmat.

Khadse had left Muktainagar for Mumbai by car via Jalgaon. Only Khadse supporters stood at the NCP office in Jalgaon to receive him. None of the key NCP office bearers attended Khadse's reception. Therefore, factionalism in the NCP has also come to the fore.