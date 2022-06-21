Maharashtra Political Crisis: Eknath Shinde's son MP Shrikant Shinde goes to unknow place in Thane

Shiv Sena minister and Thane leader Eknath Shinde have revolted. He is said to have 25 MLAs with him. There is also an independent MLA. Shinde has taken some of these MLAs with him, but his special office bearers from Thane have also gone to Surat. Now the discussions have been doing rounds about Shinde's son.

Some are discussing that Shrikant Shinde suddenly went abroad yesterday. But it is clared that he is in Thane. He was contacted by Lokmat in the morning. However, he is not at his residence in Thane. The daily hustle and bustle in front of Eknath Shinde's residence is much less. Even his daily workers did not visit Shinde's house. Shinde has taken some of his shoulder stones with him to Surat. The phones of these stonemasons are also not recoverable. The Anand Math is also bustling with people. Though some MLAs from Thane are still in Thane, it is understood that Pratap Saranaik is with Shinde.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that Dada Bhuse was still in Mumbai. But former minister Sanjay Rathore was also at the St. Regis Hotel. Shiv Sena had kept MLAs for the Legislative Council elections in this hotel. But there were 14 MLAs in this hotel. Two Shiv Sainiks have been kept with each of these MLAs. These fanatical Shiv Sainiks were called on Varsha at 2-3 o'clock after midnight. As a result, Thackeray understood that Shinde had revolted.