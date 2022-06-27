Maharashtra Political Crisis: Harish Salve likely to represent Eknath Shinde group in SC

Harish Salve is likely to represent Eknath Shinde group in SC. Meanwhile, senior advocate and Congress MP Abhishek Singh Singhvi revealed that he would appear for Shiv Sena and its office-bearers in the Supreme Court on the plea filed by Eknath Shinde and Bharat Gogawale. While Ravi Shankar Jandhyala will represent Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal.The Supreme Court bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala will hear a plea filed by Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde and MLA Bharat Gogawale against Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal at 10.30 am today.

This came after Zirwal asked Eknath Shinde, Chimanrao Patil, Balaji Kalyankar, Sanjay Raimulkar, Ramesh Bornare, Mahesh Shinde, Abdul Sattar, Sandipanrao Bhumre, Bharatshet Gogawale, Sanjay Shirsat, Yamini Jadhav, Lata Sonawane, Anil Bhabhar, Tanaji Sawant, Balaji Kinikar and Prakash Surve to respond on an application by Shiv Sena seeking their disqualification by 5 pm on June 27. Shinde and Gogawale have sought a stay on the disqualification proceedings and the approval of Ajay Choudhari's appointment as Legislative Party Leader. Eknath Shinde will hold a meeting at 10 am in the Guwahati hotel to keep an eye on the Supreme Court proceedings as the hearing starts at 10.30 am. He has also called a meeting at 2 pm by when the SC hearing is expected to get over.

