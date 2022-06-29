Maharashtra Political Crisis: "Shiv Sena's existence in Maharashtra is coming to an end" says Vikhe Patil

In the power struggle in Maharashtra, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has come into action mode. The governor has accepted the demand made by the opposition BJP. The governor has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Vidhan Bhavan Secretariat directing them to prove their majority by tomorrow, June 30. Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde's group also started a movement after this. On the other hand, BJP MLA Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil has commented on this situation.

"In the 2019 Assembly elections, Janadhar was won by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Devendra Fadnavis. This betrayal formed the government. It is not fair for them to use the language of betrayal today. The general public, BJP workers are confident that he will step down from power. We are confident that Devendra Fadnavis will be the Chief Minister and will worship him in the coming Ashadi, "said Vikhe-Patil. During the interaction with the media, he expressed his views on the political situation in Maharashtra.

"Shiv Sena's existence in Maharashtra is coming to an end" Sanjay Raut is not an important issue. He was not there before and he is not here now. We are now in the role of wait and watch as the BJP, "he said.