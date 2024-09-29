Maharashtra: Prakash Ambedkar Predicts Thackeray Group to Win Only 44 Seats in Upcoming 2024 Assembly Election

Preparations are intensifying among political parties in anticipation of the upcoming assembly elections, with increased meetings and discussions. The leaders of Mahayuti and Mahavikas Aghadi are engaged in a flurry of claims and counterclaims, as the emergence of a third alliance, 'Paravarthan Mahashakti', comes to the forefront. Notable figures such as Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, Bachu Kadu, and Raju Shetty have united to form this third front, with discussions ongoing about the possible involvement of Prakash Ambedkar, leader of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.

Prakash Ambedkar recently made headlines by claiming that the Thackeray group within Mahavikas Aghadi will secure only 44 seats in the assembly elections. Speaking to reporters, he noted that the Congress party aims to not fall below 150 seats, while the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP is setting a target of 88 seats. According to Ambedkar, this allocation leaves limited room for the Shiv Sena Thackeray group. Ambedkar expressed concerns from certain OBC leaders, indicating that Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena could face significant embarrassment in the election due to this seating arrangement.

When asked whether the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi would align with the Shiv Thackeray group, Ambedkar clarified their stance: "We have communicated who we are allied with. The Adivasis are organizing, and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi is partnering with them. We are also collaborating with various OBC organizations in different districts." He emphasized that their coalition is open to anyone willing to join, except for the Bharatiya Janata Party. There have been discussions surrounding Manoj Jarange Patil, who has made it clear that he will not contest the assembly elections.

Despite this, he continues to lead agitations based on warnings from Sharad Pawar. Ambedkar commented on Jarange’s position, stating that the Maratha community is currently suffering due to a lack of flexibility in his approach. He argued that the demand for OBC reservations for Marathas, particularly for poorer farmers, is unconstitutional, as the courts have rejected such claims twice. Ambedkar reiterated that the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi is dedicated to protecting OBC reservations and made it clear that the alliance would not compromise on this issue.