Maharashtra Proposes 14% Fare Hike for Lalpari Services: ST Ticket Price to Increase by Rs 15

The ST Corporation plans to increase fares and has proposed a 14.13 percent hike to the government. This proposal follows three years without a fare increase, during which the corporation's operational costs have surpassed its revenue. The final decision on the fare hike will be made after the new government is established.

If the 14.13 percent increase is approved, passengers will pay an extra Rs 15 on a ticket that currently costs Rs 100. Initially, the transport department suggested a smaller increase of 12.36 percent, but this was later revised to 14.13 percent after discussions within the corporation.

The public and stakeholders are waiting for the government's decision on whether to approve the original 12.36 percent increase, the new 14.13 percent hike, or consider other options. This decision will have a significant impact on commuters, affecting ticket prices throughout the corporation’s network.