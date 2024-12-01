Mumbai Central to Bhiwani: Western Railway Announces Superfast Train Service Starting from December 3: Check Timings, Stops, and Ticket Fare

In order to manage the crowd, the Western Railway has announced special superfast trains at a special fare between Mumbai Central and Bhiwani, along with an extension of the trips of the Bandra Terminus-Udhna Special. According to a press release issued by Western Railway, the details of the special trains are as follows:

Train No. 09001/09002 Mumbai Central – Bhiwani Bi-Weekly Superfast Special will operate between Mumbai Central and Bhiwani, with a total of 10 trips. Train No. 09001 will leave Mumbai Central every Tuesday and Friday at 10:30 AM, arriving in Bhiwani at 1:00 PM the following day. This service is scheduled to run from December 3 to December 17.

Meanwhile, Train No. 09002 will depart from Bhiwani every Wednesday and Saturday at 2:45 PM, reaching Mumbai Central at 4:30 PM the next day. This train will operate from December 4 to December 18 and will make stops at various stations along the route, including Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ratlam, Mandsor, Nimach, Chittaurgarh, Bhilwara, Bijainagar, Ajmer, Kishangarh, Jaipur, Dausa, Bandikui, Alwar, Rewari, Kosli, and Charkhi Dadri, in both directions. The train will feature AC 2-Tier and AC 3-Tier coaches.

In addition, the Bandra Terminus – Udhna Special services have been extended. Train No. 09055 Bandra Terminus – Udhna Special, initially running until November 28, will now continue until December 31. Similarly, Train No. 09056 Udhna – Bandra Terminus Special, originally set to operate until November 30, has also been extended to December 31.

Bookings for Train No. 09001 will become available on December 1, while reservations for the extended services of Train Nos. 09055 and 09056 can already be made at all PRS counters and on the IRCTC website.