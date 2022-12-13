Maharashtra: Pune bandh today to protest against governor Koshyari’s remark on Shivaji

Opposition Parties along with some other outfits in Pune have called for a bandh on Tuesday against the alleged remarks of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari along with BJP leaders on Chhatrapati Shivaji that have triggered controversy in the last few weeks.

The Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Sambhaji Brigade, and other organisations have declared a bandh in which all shops will be closed till 3pm.

Last month Koshyari raked up a controversy last month, when he called Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as an icon of ‘olden days’ and Dr BR Ambedkar and Union minister Nitin Gadkari ‘icons of modern times’.

Following the appeal made by these parties, an internal meeting of all the members of the federation was organised and it was decided to support the bandh by keeping the shops closed till 3 pm on Tuesday, Ranka said. Essential services, petrol pumps and CNG pumps will remain operational today.