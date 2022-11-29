Maharashtra: Railway bridge restored after accident at Balharshah station

The restoration work has been completed on the foot over bridge (FOB) at Balharshah railway station, a portion of which collapsed resulting in the death one person in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district.

The work on the FOB was completed on Monday night and the structure has been opened for passenger movement, the official said.

At least 90 labourers were deputed in shifts to complete the restoration work and 10 personnel supervised the task. All measures were taken to ensure smooth movement of trains, the official said.

The work on a new bridge at the station is expected to be completed by the end of January 2023. The bridge will help ease the movement of passengers at the station, he added.

A 48-year-old woman died and 12 persons were injured as they fell on a railway track after a pre-case slab of the FOB connecting platform 1 and 2 at Balharshah railway station fell on November 27.