Maharashtra Rain Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Expected Across Mumbai, Pune, and Other Districts for Next Five Days

The Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) is currently positioned in the Indian Ocean equatorial zone. This presence, combined with the rising maximum temperatures, is expected to lead to moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by lightning and thundershowers, across Maharashtra. This weather pattern, driven by the 'heat convection' process, is anticipated to continue through the upcoming week, lasting until Sunday, August 25.

Here’s a breakdown of the expected heavy to very heavy rainfall across Maharashtra for the upcoming week: