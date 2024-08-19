Maharashtra Rain Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Expected Across Mumbai, Pune, and Other Districts for Next Five Days
The Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) is currently positioned in the Indian Ocean equatorial zone. This presence, combined with the rising maximum temperatures, is expected to lead to moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by lightning and thundershowers, across Maharashtra. This weather pattern, driven by the 'heat convection' process, is anticipated to continue through the upcoming week, lasting until Sunday, August 25.
Here’s a breakdown of the expected heavy to very heavy rainfall across Maharashtra for the upcoming week:
- August 20: Heavy rainfall is anticipated in 11 districts, including Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nashik, Nagar, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, and Kolhapur.
- August 21: The entire Konkan and Vidarbha regions, encompassing 18 districts including Mumbai, are expected to experience heavy rainfall.
- August 22 and 23: Rainfall is projected to be heavy to very heavy in 23 districts, including Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nashik, Kolhapur, Mumbai, and the entire Konkan and Vidarbha regions.
- August 24: 26 districts, including Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Ch. S. Nagar, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, and Mumbai, along with all of Konkan and Vidarbha, are likely to see heavy rainfall.
- August 25: Heavy rainfall is expected across 28 districts of Maharashtra, excluding Marathwada, which will receive moderate rainfall.