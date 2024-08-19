Mumbai Weather Update: August 18 Marks Hottest Sunday of the Month at 33.6 Degrees Celsius; Rain Likely This Week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) station in Mumbai's Santacruz recorded the hottest day of August 2024 as the maximum temperature soared to 33.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, August 18. According to the data, it was the warmest recorded day since 1969.

However, IMD has predicted thunderstorms and moderate rainfall in the Maharashtra's capital this week and also issued yellow alert for the district on Wednesday. The weather department also sounded yellow alert for the Thane district on August 20 and 21 which indicates heavy rainfall with winds. In Raigad district, a yellow warning has been issued from August 19 until August 21, 2024.

The Santacruz station reported 0.2 mm of rain between August 17 and 18 morning, while the Colaba Observatory of IMD recorded 34 mm of rainfall. The temperature at Santacruz station rose to 33.6 degrees Celsius — a spike of 3.2 degrees above normal. This abnormal temperature has made the Mumbai's hottest day in August. Earlier, it was registered at 33.5 degrees Celsius in 2020 and 1969.

Meanwhile, the weather department has forecast light to moderate showers along with thunderstorms. The city is expected to have a partly cloudy sky today, August 19 (Monday). According to weather experts, the rain activity is likely to intensify from August 21. The weather bureau has sounded a yellow alert owing to the likelihood of thunderstorms and lightning across most districts of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the total stock in the seven lakes catering to Mumbai’s water demands touched 93.04% of the total capacity on Sunday morning. This is significantly higher than last year, when on the same day, the lake levels remained at 83.44%, while in 2022, the water stock had surpassed 95%. The Mithi river level is currently recorded at 0.66 meters. The city received a minimal rainfall of 0.59 mm between August 18 and 19, with the eastern suburbs recording a negligible 0.01 mm.

High Tide Forecast Today:

As per the tide timings, high tide will peak at 11:45 AM, reaching a height of 4.51 meters. The second high tide is expected at 11:50 PM, with a height of 4.10 meters. Low tide will occur at 5:50 PM, measuring 1.37 meters, while the next low tide will be on August 20 at 5:42 AM, with a height of 0.32 meters.