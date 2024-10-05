Maharashtra Rain Forecast: Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Expected in Several Districts; Yellow Alert Issued for Konkan, Thane, and Raigad

The monsoon has withdrawn from the state, yet some districts are still experiencing rainfall. The Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with gusty winds in isolated areas over the next few days, with significant rain expected in certain districts within the next four days.

According to the IMD, heavy rain is expected today (October 5) in the districts of Dhule, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Sangli, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, and Latur. The Met department has issued a yellow alert for these areas.

Rains are expected to affect most parts of Maharashtra on October 5. Light to moderate rain with gusty winds is anticipated in isolated areas of Konkan, Thane, and Raigad on October 6, as well as in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg on October 5, 6, and 7. A yellow alert has been issued for these districts.

Additionally, light to moderate rain with gusty winds is likely in most districts of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada over the next three to four days. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are expected in several districts of Vidarbha on the 7th, and across the entire region on the 8th. A yellow alert has been issued for the districts of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha.

October Heat on the Rise

The sun is shining brightly in many districts across the state, leading to a significant increase in temperatures. In some areas, the temperature has soared close to 38 degrees Celsius. As a result, the state is expected to experience intense October heat in the coming days. Residents are urged to exercise caution when going outside. Additionally, the cold front is anticipated to be felt this year, with the Met department predicting widespread cold conditions.

Advisory for Farmers

Farmers are advised to secure their livestock in dry and safe locations during both the rain and the sunny weather.