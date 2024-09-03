Maharashtra Rain Forecast: Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall with Gusty Winds Expected in Marathwada and Vidarbha Over Next 48 Hours

Rain is set to lash most districts of Marathwada and Vidarbha over the next 48 hours, bringing heavy to very heavy downpours along with gusty winds. With the onset of September, rainfall has once again intensified across the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has identified a low-pressure area over the northwest Arabian Sea, which is driving weather changes from Gujarat to Kerala. This system is having a direct impact on Marathwada, North Maharashtra, and Vidarbha.

Marathwada and Vidarbha are expected to experience more rainfall over the next 48 hours compared to Konkan. Currently, the intensity of the low-pressure area affecting east Vidarbha and Telangana has reduced. The IMD has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall across Maharashtra in the coming 48 hours.

The Met Department has issued a warning for several districts due to anticipated weather conditions:

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated locations in some districts of Konkan.

Thunderstorms with gusty winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely in isolated areas of North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

Specifically, heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecasted for the districts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani, Dharashiv, and Latur in Marathwada. Similarly, isolated areas in south Central Maharashtra are also expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Additionally, thunderstorms with gusty winds are predicted for isolated locations in Vidarbha.

Although rainfall has eased in many parts of the state, Marathwada continues to experience significant downpours, disrupting normal life as water has infiltrated residential areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall for Mumbai, Konkan, Western Maharashtra, and Marathwada. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions, and farmers are urged to protect their crops. It is also recommended that harvested crops be moved to safe storage to prevent damage.