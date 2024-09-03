Mumbai Water Supply Reservoirs Hit 97.12% Capacity

Water levels in Mumbai's seven reservoirs, which supply the city with drinking water, have reached 97.12%, according to a Tuesday report by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). As per BMC data, the total water stock in the city's lakes stands at 14,05,679 million litres, representing 97.12% of their capacity.

Mumbai sources its water from the Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna reservoirs. According to data from the BMC, the water levels in these reservoirs are as follows: Tansa at 98.37%, Modak Sagar at 98.99%, Middle Vaitarna at 98.66%, Upper Vaitarna at 97.45%, Bhatsa at 95.87%, Vihar at 100%, and Tulsi at 100%.

Following heavy rains, the Middle Vaitarna Lake, which supplies water to Mumbai, began overflowing on July 4. Persistent rainfall led to Vihar and Modak Sagar lakes also flooding on July 25. On July 24, around 4 pm, Tansa Lake started to overflow, boosting the water levels in all seven reservoirs by 17 days’ worth of supply in just one day. Tansa Lake, located in the Shahpur region of Thane, provides approximately 400 million gallons of water to Mumbai and overflowed on July 26, 2024.