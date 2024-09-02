Mumbai Weather Update: City Records Third Lowest Rainfall in August 2024 at 382.4 MM; Light to Moderate Rainfall This Week

The capital city of Maharashtra recorded its third-lowest monthly rainfall in six years, with 382.4 mm recorded in August this year. Last year, Mumbai received 177.2 mm of rainfall. In August 2022 and 2020, the city received higher rains, with 551 mm and 1,240 mm, respectively.

According to the TOI report, August this year concluded with 382 mm of rainfall, about 30% below the average. The monthly average rainfall for August is 566.4 mm, making it the second wettest month for the city.

Rains recorded in the month of June this year was 347.4 mm, which was also below the average of 537.1 mm, while July recorded 1,702.3 mm, which was much above its average of 855.7 mm. The total rainfall since the month of June this year has been 2,432.1 mm, which has exceeded the season's average — 2,318.8 mm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted ‘light to moderate' rainfall for the city, Thane, and Palghar this week (until September 8). As of September 1, the water stock in the city's lakes had 14.01 lakh million litres. Lakes need 14.47 lakh million litres of water by September 30, 2024, for the city to have no water cuts all year.

IMD predicted a generally cloudy sky today with chances of light to moderate rain or thundershowers today. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 30 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

Generally cloudy sky with possibility of intermittent light to moderate spells of rain / thundershowers in city & suburbs

Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 30°C and 27°C.

High Tide:

11:56 AM - 4.24 meters

11:59 PM - 3.83 meters

Low Tide:

5:56 PM - 1.31 meters

(September 3) 5:48 AM - 0.90 meters.

The districts of Konkan are likely to experience heavy rain at isolated places. The districts of North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada are likely to experience thundershowers, gusty winds and heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places.

The districts of South Madhya Maharashtra are likely to receive heavy rain at isolated places. Thunderstorms, gusty winds (40-50 kmph) and moderate rain are likely to occur over the districts of Marathwada.