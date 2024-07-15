Maharashtra Rain Forecast: Holiday for Schools and Colleges Today as IMD Issues Red Alert for Raigad District

The Raigad district administration declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Mahad, Poladpur, and Mangaon talukas on Monday due to an upgraded Red Alert from the Indian Meteorological Department following heavy rainfall on Sunday.

The Red Alert for Raigad district is in effect until 7 pm today, while the Orange Alert is in place until July 16. All educational institutions in the mentioned talukas will remain closed on July 15. Rainfall in the last 24 hours: Mahad taluka - 193 mm, Mangaon taluka - 141 mm, Poladpur taluka - 151 mm.

In Mumbai and suburbs There's a possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated locations. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also updated Mumbaikars about today's forecast. BMC stated that very heavy rains are possible at isolated places in the city and adjoining areas.