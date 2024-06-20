Maharashtra Rain Forecast: IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert for Heavy Rainfall in Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Other Parts of State

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday, June 20, has issued an 'Orange' alert for several districts in Maharashtra, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall throughout the day. The districts under the alert include Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Bhandara, Nagpur, and Ratnagiri.

The IMD has predicted heavy spells of rain likely to occur at isolated places in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Thane for the next 3 to 4 hours. Additionally, heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in the districts of Palghar, Raigad, and Thane for the next 24 hours.

IMD issues 'Orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rain in Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Bhandara, Nagpur and Ratnagiri districts of Maharashtra today pic.twitter.com/YQaGeUIqM0 — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2024

The weather department has issued a 'yellow alert' for Mumbai due to overnight rainfall since Wednesday. "Mumbai recorded moderate rainfall at most places in the last 24 hours," the IMD stated, attributing the development to the advancement of the southwest monsoon.

WEATHER INFO- Nowcast warning issued at 1300 Hrs IST dated 20/06/2024 : Intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of #Raigad#Ratnagiri and #Thane during next 3-4 hours. -IMD #MUMBAI#Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/JwN4H7i7b6 — NETWA DHURI (@netwadhuri) June 20, 2024

Besides Mumbai, Raigad, Thane, Pune, and some other districts of Maharashtra are also on a 'yellow alert' due to the anticipation of heavy rainfall today. The IMD has also issued a notice for the fishing community, warning them not to venture out to sea for the next 24 hours.

Roads in Bhiwandi Flooded Due to Overnight Showers

VIDEO | Heavy rains cause waterlogging in parts of Thane, Bhiwandi areas as Monsoon reaches Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/QgIhDixC5z — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 20, 2024

Also Read | Mumbai Weather Update: High Tide Alert Issued, Check Timings And Weather Forecast For The Day.

Heavy rainfall has left parts of Thane waterlogged, with flooding reaching knee-deep levels, as seen in videos on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. The situation has disrupted normal life as people struggled to reach their workplaces and visit markets for essential commodities.