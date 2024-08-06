Maharashtra Rain Forecast: IMD Issues Red Alert for Palghar, Pune, and Other Districts; Orange for Mumbai and Thane

Heavy rainfall is expected to impact Mumbai, Palghar, Pune, and Satara districts in Maharashtra on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Palghar, Pune, and Satara, while an orange alert has been declared for Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Sindhudurg, and Nashik.

Heavy rainfall has caused a flood-like situation in Pune, leading to significant waterlogging in several areas. The IMD has issued an orange alert for the district, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations in the ghat areas. Amid heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, the water levels in Mumbai's seven lakes reached 90% as of Monday, August 5, according to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Meanwhile, IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Delhi, predicting light to moderate showers from Tuesday to Thursday.

