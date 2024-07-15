Maharashtra Rain Forecast: IMD Issues Red Alert for Raigad, Orange Alert for Mumbai for July 16

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Colaba, Mumbai has issued a weather forecast and warnings for Mumbai and several other districts of Maharashtra for the next five days.

The weather department predicted of heavy to very heavy rainfall across various districts and issued 'Red Alert' for Raigad district and 'Orange Alert' for Mumbai city. The advisory is effective from July 15 to July 19, 2024.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Yellow Alert as Heavy Rainfall Lashes City; Visuals.

According to the weather department, Colaba, Palghar, Thane, and Mumbai will likely witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on July 15, while Raigad and Ratnagiri will likely receive Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Residents in these districts are advised to take necessary precautions and stay updated with the latest weather information.