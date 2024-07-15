Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Yellow Alert as Heavy Rainfall Lashes City; Visuals

The India Meteorological Department on Monday (July 15) issued a 'Yellow Alert' for Mumbai and its suburbs as heavy rainfall hit the city. According to the weather department, rains have crossed the 1,000mm mark for this season.

The local weather bureau at Santacruz weather station recorded a total rainfall of 1,208mm and the Colaba observatory 1,163mm till Sunday morning (July 14). Mumbai also surpassed its monthly average quota of July rainfall within a fortnight.

IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places — for Monday and an ‘orange’ alert — heavy to very heavy rains very likely at a few locations — for Tuesday.

Visuals From CSMT

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Rain lashes Mumbai city; visuals from CSMT



A Yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai by the IMD, for today pic.twitter.com/N4HjR2tP0b — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2024

Visuals shared by the news agency ANI from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station show heavy downpours on the roads of the area.

Meanwhile, Raigad district administration declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Mahad, Poladpur, and Mangaon talukas on Monday due to an upgraded Red Alert from the IMD on Monday.

The Red Alert for Raigad district is in effect until 7 pm today, while the Orange Alert is in place until July 16. All educational institutions in the mentioned talukas will remain closed on July 15.