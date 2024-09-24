Maharashtra Rain Forecast: IMD Issues Red Alert for Raigad, Orange Alerts for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg for September 25

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Raigad district, predicting extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. An orange alert has also been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts for September 25.

IMD issues a red alert for Raigad district and an Orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg for tomorrow — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2024

Residents are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions as weather conditions develop over the coming days.

Read Also | Thunderstorm in Maharashtra: Lightning Strikes Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan; Residents Share Visuals of Sudden Weather Change (Watch Video)

Mumbai has experienced its first heavy rain spell of September in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to reports, a low-pressure system formed over the West Central Bay of Bengal, influenced by cyclonic circulation, is responsible for the expected wet spell. The IMD has also issued a red alert for Palghar on September 26, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.