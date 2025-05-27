Maharashtra Rain Forecast: IMD Issues Red Alert for Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Satara; Yellow Alert for Mumbai, Thane and Other Districts

The India Meteorological Department issued alerts for several districts of Maharashtra on Tuesday, May 27, predicting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds. The weather department issued a red alert for Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, and Satara districts today, expecting extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places.

An orange alert has been issued for Raigad, Pune, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, and Parbhani, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. IMD sounds a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Sangli, Jalna, and other districts of Maharashtra, as thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds (40-50) are likely at isolated places.

The IMD has urged residents in the affected areas to take necessary precautions while stepping outdoors, as lightning and strong winds could pose safety risks. Mumbai and the surrounding districts received heavy rainfall on Monday. The city recorded 250 mm of rain in just 13 hours, ending at 11 AM, which caused waterlogging, tree felling, and house collapse at certain places.

As per the data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Nariman Point received the highest rainfall at 252 mm, followed by the BMC headquarters (216 mm) and Colaba pumping station (207 mm) between 10 pm on May 25 and 11 am on May 26.