Maharashtra Rain Forecast: IMD Issues Red Alert for Satara, Pune; Yellow for Mumbai and Thane Today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a nowcast warning predicting moderate rain is likely to lash parts of Palghar, Nasik, Dhule, Nandurbar, Kolhapur and Sindhudurg districts of Maharashtra over the next few hours.

The districts of Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in the Ghat region. Thunderstorms, gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) and light to moderate rain are likely over the districts of Marathwada. Thunderstorms, gusty winds and heavy rain are likely to occur in the districts of Vidarbha at isolated places.

🗓️ ३ ऑगस्ट २०२४



⛈️☔ मुंबई शहर आणि उपनगरात काही ठिकाणी तुरळक स्वरुपाचा तर काही ठिकाणी मुसळधार पाऊस कोसळण्याची शक्यता आहे.



🌊भरती: सकाळी ११:४७ वाजता - ४.२८ मीटर



ओहोटी: सायंकाळी ०५:५२ वाजता - १.७० मीटर



🌊भरती: रात्री- ११:३७ वाजता - ३.६६ मीटर



ओहोटी: उद्या ०४.०८.२०२४ रोजी पहाटे… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 3, 2024

However, the state's capital, Mumbai, is set to receive another spell of moderate rain, with the possibility of heavy rainfall in isolated areas, as a Yellow alert sounded for the city, while high tides peaked at 4.28 meters at 11:47 am and 3.66 meters at 11:37 pm on Saturday. Low tides are predicted at 1:52 pm and 5:38 am on August 4. The city recorded an average rainfall of 12 mm in the Central, 30 mm in the Eastern, and 22 mm in the Western suburbs between August 1 and 2.

Pune to face heavy downpours as IMD predicted extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas and moderate rain in plains. Other districts of Maharashtra, including Palghar, Thane, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, washim and Yavatmal has issued yellow alert predicting thunderstorm with Lightning at isolated places and rainfall & gusty winds (30- 40kmph) at some districts.

Meanwhile, orange alert issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. Red Alert for Pune and Satara.