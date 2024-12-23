Maharashtra Rain Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for December 26 and 27 As Rainfall With Thunderstorm Likely in These Districts

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, December predicted heavy rainfall in several districts of Maharashtra on December 26 and 27. IMD issues yellow alert as thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate

rainfall & gusty winds (30-40kmph) at isolated places.

The weather department issue yellow alert for Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nasik, Ghats of Nasik and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad) predicting rainfall with thunderstorm on December 26. While on December 27, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nasik, Ghats of Nasik, Ahilyanagar, Pune, Ghats of Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Akola, Amaravati, Buldhana and Washim.

The low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal has increased temperatures and reduced the severity of the cold. This system has also caused rainfall in many regions, with rain expected to continue for the next four days starting today.

Also Read | Mumbai Weather Nowcast: Cloudy Skies With Temperatures at 26.99 Degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature has risen in Madhya Maharashtra, with Pune recording between 17 and 20 degrees Celsius. Nashik registered 16.4 degrees, Kolhapur 17.7 degrees, and Ahmednagar 18 degrees Celsius. In Marathwada, Beed and Latur recorded 20 degrees Celsius, while Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar registered 18.7 degrees Celsius.

Since today's morning, cloudy weather has been observed across Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. Vidarbha is also experiencing rainfall. The Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rain in both East and West Vidarbha. Over the next 24 hours, the minimum temperature is expected to gradually increase by 2 to 4 degrees, further reducing the intensity of the cold across the state.

Orange Warning

भीषण शीत लहर/Severe Cold Wave



हिमाचल प्रदेश के कुछ स्थानों में 23-26 दिसंबर के दौरान शीत लहर से लेकर भीषण शीत लहर की स्थिति होने की संभावना है।



Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions very likely in some parts of Himachal Pradesh during 23rd-26th… pic.twitter.com/3lPoHXj64p — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 23, 2024

Meanwhile, IMD issued an orange warning for Himachal Pradesh from December 23 to 26, as cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely to grip some parts of the state.