Mumbai Weather Nowcast: Cloudy Skies With Temperatures at 26.99 Degrees Celsius

According to Nowcast, Mumbai is experiencing a warm start to the day, with temperatures currently at 26.99 degrees Celsius and humidity levels around 61% on Monday, December 22. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that the city will likely see mostly overcast skies throughout the day, with a slight chance of rain as cloud cover increases.

As of 1:18 PM on Monday, the weather in Maharashtra's capital remains hazy with light winds coming from the west at 4.63 kilometer per hour. The forecast suggests that while rain is possible, the likelihood is lower compared to other parameters being monitored. Residents are advised to stay tuned for live updates as conditions evolve.

Morning Visuals From Bandra

#WATCH | Maharashtra | A layer of smog engulfs Mumbai city; visuals from Bandra area pic.twitter.com/vPZ2FlJeCw — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2024

In recent days, both Mumbai and Pune have recorded their highest temperatures in over a week, with Mumbai reaching 20.4 degrees Celsius and Pune at 16.6 degrees Celsius. The IMD predicts a steady increase in minimum temperatures as we approach Christmas, with today’s minimum expected to be around 22.99 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 24.88 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) readings have been reported at unhealthy levels today, prompting health advisories for sensitive groups. Residents are encouraged to limit outdoor activities and take necessary precautions if they experience any respiratory issues. As we move closer to Christmas, the weather is expected to remain warm with continued cloud cover.