Maharashtra Rain Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Mumbai, Pune and Other Districts; Thunderstorms With Lightning Expected

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the southwest monsoon had withdrawn from Maharashtra's capital, but it also predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Pune, and other districts for a few more days. IMD issued a Yellow alert for Mumbai and neighbouring districts until October 17.

The weather department predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places very likely on Wednesday, October 16, for Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Kolhapur, and Satara.

Withdrawal of southwest Monsoon from entire country and simultaneous Commencement of Northeast Monsoon rainfall over southeast peninsular India, today, the 15th October, 2024* — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) October 15, 2024

Also Read | Bengaluru Rains: Schools Shut Today Amid Heavy Rain Forecast, Orange Alert Issued.

Mumbai to experience a partly cloudy sky today, with moderate rain with thunderstorms expected at the isolated places in suburbs. The maximum temperature is forecasted to be around 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will likely be 25 degrees Celsius.

Tidal Forecast:

High tides: 10:44 AM at 4.37 metres and 11:22 PM at 4.58 metres.

Low tides: 4:35 AM at 0.92 metres and 4:58 PM at 0.32 metres

The city is experiencing unseasonal rainfall and thunderstorms due to the presence of two systems in the Arabian Sea as well as the Bay of Bengal, an IMD scientist reported to the Indian Express. The Colaba observatory reported 113 mm of rainfall in the month of October, while Santacruz station received 71 mm of rainfall during the same period.