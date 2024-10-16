Bengaluru Rains: Schools Shut Today Amid Heavy Rain Forecast, Orange Alert Issued

Schools in Bengaluru Urban district will remain closed on Wednesday due to a heavy rain forecast, according to officials. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for the next two days as Bengaluru continues to experience rainfall. In a precautionary move to ensure student safety, a government order announced the closure of all taluk Anganwadi centres, as well as private and aided primary and high schools across Bengaluru City on Wednesday.

Government schools in the city are already shut for the Dussehra holidays. Meanwhile, persistent rains since early Tuesday have disrupted normal life in central and southern Karnataka, including Bengaluru, where several areas experienced waterlogging and severe traffic congestion.

Also Read| Maharashtra Rain Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Mumbai, Pune and Other Districts; Thunderstorms With Lightning Expected.

Students and office-goers in Bengaluru in particular had a tough time following road congestion due to the rains

