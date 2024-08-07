Maharashtra Rain Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Several Districts, Including Pune Today

The intensity of rain has reduced in Maharashtra, allowing agricultural work to pick up pace. Kharif crop sowing has reached its final stage in most districts of the state. Despite the reduction in rainfall, intense rain continues in the Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Vidarbha districts, with isolated showers in Marathwada. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain in some districts today.

The IMD forecast indicates that rain is likely at isolated places in Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts today. A yellow alert has been issued for Jalgaon, Pune, Kolhapur, and Satara districts in Madhya Maharashtra. Similarly, a yellow alert has been given for Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, and Nanded districts in Marathwada. All districts in Vidarbha are also under a yellow alert, with light to moderate rainfall expected.

🗓️ ७ ऑगस्ट २०२४



⛈️☔मुंबई शहर आणि उपनगरात हलक्या ते मध्यम स्वरूपाचा पाऊस पडेल.



🌊 भरती: दुपारी - ०१:५४ वाजता - ४.२९ मीटर



ओहोटी: रात्री - ०७:५५ वाजता -०१.३१ मीटर



🌊 भरती: उद्या ०८.०८.२०२४ मध्यरात्री - ०१:५३ वाजता - ३.८४ मीटर



ओहोटी: उद्या ०८.०८.२०२४ रोजी सकाळी ०७:२५ वाजता -…

Mumbai Weather Update:

The IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall in the city today. According to the weather forecast, high tide will peak at 1:54 PM, reaching a height of 4.29 meters. Low tide is expected at 7:55 PM, measuring 1.31 meters. For tomorrow, August 8, high tide is predicted at 1:53 AM, reaching 3.84 meters. Low tide is expected at 7:25 AM, measuring 1.18 meters.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the Ghat sections of Pune and Satara districts over the next two to three days, and in the Ghat section of Kolhapur district tomorrow. Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg are likely to receive heavy rain at isolated places on August 7 and 8.