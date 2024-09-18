Maharashtra Rain Forecast: IMD Predicts Showers in Konkan, Marathwada, and These Districts Today

Typhoon 'Yagi', currently advancing from West Bengal towards Uttar Pradesh, is expected to impact the weather in Uttar Pradesh. The IMD has issued a warning of heavy rains in the state over the next 48 hours. The meteorological department advises citizens and farmers to take necessary precautions.

Rains have been affecting various parts of the state for the past four days, with some areas experiencing light showers. According to the Meteorological Department, rain is expected today (September 18) in Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha, and Konkan.

Looking ahead, heavy rains are forecasted across the state from September 21 to October 2. The Met department also predicts another spell of rain in some areas following Ganpati Visarjan, with significant rainfall expected in Vidarbha, North Maharashtra, and Marathwada.

Rain Likely in Some Places

The Meteorological Department has forecasted rain in several areas, including Nanded, Latur, Parbhani, Sangli, Satara, Dharashiv, Solapur, Kolhapur, Konkan, Ahmednagar, Pune, and Beed.

Advice for Farmers

Marathwada and Vidarbha: Farmers harvesting urad and moong crops should remove them and store them in a secure location to prevent damage.

Central Maharashtra: Farmers are advised to ensure that their livestock are kept in a safe place to protect them from the impact of the rains.