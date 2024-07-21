Maharashtra Rain Forecast: Intense to Very Intense Rainfall Likely in Thane, Mumbai and Palghar Over Next 3-4 Hours; Waterlogging Reported in Many Areas (Watch Videos)

Many districts in Maharashtra reported heavy rainfall on Sunday, July 21, which led to waterlogging in some low-lying areas of Mumbai and Thane. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of issuing an orange alert for Mumbai, Raigad, Thane, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg for today.

The weather department said heavy rainfall will occur at isolated places in the districts of Thane, Mumbai and Palghar during the next 3 to 4 hours.

"Intense to very intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Thane, Mumbai and Palghar during the next 3-4 hours," IMD stated.

Also Read | Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert; CM Shinde Swings Into Action Mode With Authorities.

The continued downpour has led to widespread waterlogging, road closures, and the formation of dangerous potholes, causing significant disruptions across the city and suburbs. Visuals from the Kurla East area show streets submerged in water, creating hazardous conditions for commuters and residents.

Visuals From Kurla

#WATCH | Waterlogging witnessed in parts of Mumbai city; visuals from Kurla East area. pic.twitter.com/l1rAMp6lOC — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2024

The heavy rain has also caused massive potholes to form on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, further complicating travel. Police have been seen actively cleaning and managing these potholes to prevent accidents and ensure safety.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Disrupt Normal Life in City; Flights Diverted Due to Bad Weather at Airport.

Andheri Subway Flooded

..Heavy rains where all ? ☔️

The subway in Maharashtra Nagar area of ​​Mankhurd and Andheri Milan subway is full. People are facing difficulties in commuting.#MumbaiRains#Monsoon@mybmc@mybmcWardMEpic.twitter.com/xp8ljpcsEj — Tariq Khan (@tariqkhansahara) July 21, 2024

The Andheri subway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to flooding, which also created vehicular congestion towards south Mumbai roads. Central Mumbai suburbs, including Vidyavihar, are experiencing substantial waterlogging, with roads turning into rivers and causing traffic disruptions and delays.