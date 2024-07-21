Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Disrupt Normal Life in City; Flights Diverted Due to Bad Weather at Airport

After heavy rainfall alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai bound Vistara airlines' flight from Delhi and Amritsar in Punjab has been diverted to Ahmedabad in Gujarat due to bad weather at Mumbai International Airport.

These comes after the heavy rainfall lashed parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, which witness waterlogging in many areas in city on Sunday (July 21). Heavy downpour continues for the fourth day in the city brings life to stand still as several public transport, including Mumbai local were disrupted.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Fresh spell of rain lashes parts of Mumbai city. Visuals from Eastern Express Highway. pic.twitter.com/JUNwlTxIJ8 — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2024

Regarding delayed flights, in an official post on X, Vistara said, “Flight UK696 from Amritsar to Mumbai (ATQ-BOM) has been diverted to Ahmedabad (AMD) due to bad weather at Mumbai airport.”

The statement by the airline further read, “The flight is expected to arrive in Ahmedabad (AMD) at 12.15 hours.”

#DiversionUpdate: Flight UK696 from Amritsar to Mumbai (ATQ-BOM) has been diverted to Ahmedabad (AMD) due to bad weather at Mumbai airport and is expected to arrive in Ahmedabad (AMD) at 1215 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates. — Vistara (@airvistara) July 21, 2024

In another post on X, Vistara said, “Flight UK963 from Delhi to Mumbai (DEL-BOM) has been diverted to Ahmedabad (AMD) due to bad weather at Mumbai airport and is expected to arrive in Ahmedabad (AMD) at 1245 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates.”

#DiversionUpdate: Flight UK963 from Delhi to Mumbai (DEL-BOM) has been diverted to Ahmedabad (AMD) due to bad weather at Mumbai airport and is expected to arrive in Ahmedabad (AMD) at 1245 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates. — Vistara (@airvistara) July 21, 2024

The city continues to grapple with incessant rainfall as the IMD predicts moderate to heavy showers with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas. In view of this, Mumbai Police issued a statement advising Mumbaikars to avoid going to the coastal areas.

In view of the continuous and heavy rains in Mumbai, citizens are requested to avoid going to the coastal areas and move out of their houses only if necessary. Take precautions and Dial 100 in case of emergency: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2024

"In view of the continuous and heavy rains in Mumbai, citizens are requested to avoid going to the coastal areas and move out of their houses only if necessary. Take precautions and Dial 100 in case of emergency, " Mumbai Police In the statement on X.

High Tide Alert:

A high tide of 4.44 meters is expected at 12:10 PM today, followed by a low tide of 1.79 meters at 6:15 PM. Residents in coastal areas are advised to exercise caution.

Visuals From Marine Drive

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Heavy rain lashes parts of Mumbai city. Visuals from the Marine Drive area. pic.twitter.com/yu64FFIZay — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2024

Between 8:00 AM on July 20 and 8:00 AM on July 21, the city recorded an average rainfall of 71 mm, while the eastern and western suburbs received 72 mm and 59 mm, respectively. The Mithi River level currently stands at 0.70 meters.