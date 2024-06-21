Maharashtra Rain Forecast: Light to Moderate Rainfall in Mumbai and Pune During Next 3-4 Hours, Says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today, June 21, has issued a nowcast warning for Mumbai and Pune. The IMD said that potential rain showers in the coming hours.

The weather forecast agency predicted light to moderate rainfall to occur at isolated places in Mumbai and Pune during the next 3-4 hours.

Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Maharashtra, and Marathwada are likely to receive scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning in the next 5 days.

Also Read | Maharashtra Rain Forecast: IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert for Heavy Rainfall in Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Other Parts of State.

Meanwhile, IMD predicted “very heavy” rainfall over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra over the next five days. For Mumbai, the IMD has forecasted generally cloudy sky with a possibility of moderate to heavy rain.

The weather agency also said the southwest monsoon has advanced into more parts of Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bay of Bengal, West Bengal and Bihar.