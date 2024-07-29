Maharashtra Rain Forecast: Light to Moderate Rainfall Likely in Mumbai, Pune and Other Districts During Next 3-4 Hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a nowcast warning predicting light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai, Palghar, and the Ghat areas of Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts of Maharashtra today during the next 3 to 4 hours.

Yellow alerts are also issued for several regions. IMD Pune weather department has issued a Yellow alert for the city, predicting heavy rainfall in isolated areas and light to moderate rain in the plains.

A yellow alert warning is also issued for Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, as heavy rains are likely in isolated places today. Similar alerts were also issued for Kolhapur, Satara, Amravati, Raigad, and Ratnagiri.

🚰 मुंबईला पाणीपुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा आज सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंतचा अहवाल

🚰 Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today.#MumbaiRains#MyBMCUpdatepic.twitter.com/zBxGN8yDEm — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 28, 2024

According to the latest information from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the total water stock in Maharashtra's capital lakes increased by 13,397 million litres until Sunday. According to the BMC, the current water stock is 1,041,322 million litres, which is 71.95% of the total capacity.

As part of relief operations in the flood-affected areas of #Sangli District, the #IndianArmy flood relief Column is working relentlessly to provide essential medical care, restoring connectivity and delivering relief material as part of aid to… pic.twitter.com/2Dn1hWa5KZ — Southern Command INDIAN ARMY (@IaSouthern) July 29, 2024

