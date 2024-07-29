Maharashtra Rains: Car Floats in Fast-Flowing Water in Chandrapur; One Man Jumps Out (Watch Video)

Several districts of Maharashtra experienced flooding due to torrential rains wreaking havoc across the state. In Chandrapur, rivers and streams overflowed due to heavy rainfall.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in some low-lying areas and districts of Vidarbha, including Nandurbar and Nashik. The IMD issued a yellow alert for eight districts in the state.

Car Floats in Flood Water in Maharashtra, Youth Seen Jumping to Save His Life

In a dramatic video from Chandrapur, Maharashtra, a car is seen being swept away by fast-flowing water. Inside the car were two young men, one captured on video jumping out to safety.#Chandrapur#Chandrapur#Maharashtra#Flood#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/z5jngSSSrc — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) July 29, 2024

A video from Chandrapur went viral on social media. In the viral clip, which was also shared on X (formerly Twitter), a car can be seen stuck in a strong current and flowing towards a culvert. People are heard screaming as they see the car floating. At the same time, one person jumps out of the car and survives. The other young man also jumps out of the car shortly after.