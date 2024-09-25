Maharashtra Rain Forecast: Orange Alert for Mumbai and Thane, Red for Raigad Today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar on Wednesday, September 25. The weather agency predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds at high speed that would hit isolated places.

IMD issued a red alert for the Raigad district of Maharashtra for Wednesday, predicting extremely heavy rains and thunderstorms in many places, with lightning and winds in isolated areas. On Tuesday, Mumbai records its first heavy rainfall after a month in September 2024.

According to the IMD's local observatory in Santacruz recorded 75 mm of rain in the past 24 hours till 8.30 am on Tuesday (September 24). As per the IMD's calculation, rainfall between 64.5mm and 115.5mm falls in the heavy rain category. Heavy rainfall on Tuesday was recorded between 2.30 am and 4.30 am. The period of this rain activity may increase on Wednesday night. Residents of adjoining Kalyan, Dombivli, Thane and Panvel experienced similar rain activity.

Meanwhile, Widespread and light to moderate rains are expected over Konkan and Goa, the Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada over the next three days, while similar rainfall is expected over Saurashtra and Kutch throughout the week.

Mumbai Forecast Today:

🗓️ २५ सप्टेंबर २०२४



⛈️☔ मुंबई शहर आणि उपनगरात काही ठिकाणी मेघगर्जनेसह जोरदार ते अतिजोरदार पाऊस कोसळण्याची तसेच ३० ते ४० किमी प्रतितास वेगाने वादळी वारे वाहण्‍याची शक्‍यता आहे.



🌊 भरती -

पहाटे ०५:२८ वाजता - ३.५३मीटर



ओहोटी-

दुपारी १२:१२ वाजता -२.३८मीटर



🌊 भरती -

सायंकाळी… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 25, 2024

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected today, along with thunderstorms and lightning in a few areas of the city and suburbs. Occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph are also possible.

High Tide:

05:28 hours - 3.53 meters

17:03 hours - 2.91 meters

Low Tide:

12:12 hours - 2.38 meters

23:56 hours - 1.69 meters