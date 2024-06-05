Maharashtra Rain Update: Heavy Rainfall Predicted Today Throughout State Except These Five Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the state will get relief from the heat wave and heavy rains in most of the areas today. The weather department said a favorable environment has been created in the state and the monsoon is active in the central part of the Arabian Sea. Meanwhile, rain accompanied by gusty winds is likely to occur at most places in the state today, including lower Konkan.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains: City Experiences Rainfall as Monsoon Hits (Watch Videos)

Barring Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Mumbai, and Palghar districts, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for the rest of the state.

Heavy rain for the next five days

For the past two days, the state has been witnessing pre-monsoon rains in many places, and farmers, including citizens, have got relief from the scorching heat. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are likely to occur in the state for the next five days with wind speeds of 30-40 kmph.