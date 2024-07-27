Maharashtra Rains: CM Eknath Shinde Discusses Kolhapur Flood Situation With Collector To Assist Flood-Affected Citizens

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde discussed with local officials in Kolhapur on Saturday to review the flood situation and instructed them to extend all necessary assistance to residents. He also said the need for coordination with the Karnataka government regarding the discharge of water from the Almatti Dam in the neighboring state.

Heavy rains have resulted in the Panchganga river flowing above the danger mark, with possibility of further rise in the dam level, officials said.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who spoke with Kolhapur Collector Amol Yedge about the flood situation, has deployed two NDRF teams and an Indian Army unit to assist with the emergency. Officials reported that Shinde, currently in Delhi, contacted Yedge before heading to the NITI Aayog meeting in the national capital.

Asking officials to be alert, the CM said people must be evacuated on priority and they should be provided all facilities in shelter homes. Authorities must be in continuous contact with the Almatti dam management regarding discharge of water and must alert people in time so that no one faces hardships, the CM said