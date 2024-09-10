Maharashtra Rains: Diesel Tanker Swept Away as Wagh River Overflows Amid Heavy Rainfall in Gondia; Video Goes Viral

The Wagh River in Maharashtra's Gondia district was flooded above the danger mark on Tuesday, September 10, due to heavy rainfall in the region. This damaged the infrastructure of the local residents. The rising water levels resulted in the alarming incident of a diesel tanker being swept away by the strong current of the river.

However, there have been no reports of injuries or casualties following in the incident. Local emergency services are monitoring the situation closely to prevent further accidents and ensure the safety of residents living near the riverbanks.

Diesel Tanker Swept Away in River

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The video is said to be of a diesel tanker. According to the shared clip, a navy blue tanker truck with the words "Hazardous Waste" on it wept away in the Wagh River due to the current of the water.

According to the reports, two people were killed after a two-storey building collapsed on Tuesday as heavy rains wreaked havoc in the region. Gondia region recorded the highest rainfall of 293.3 mm. According to the India Mete Meteorological Centre, Gapur has issued a 'red alert' for the next 24 hours in the district.