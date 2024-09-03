Maharashtra Rains: Over 200 Relocated, 2 Lakh Hectares of Crops Affected in Marathwada Flooding

Rains inundated several areas in Hingoli district of Maharashtra's Marathwada region, leading to the relocation of over 200 people and the rescue of nearly 90 others. In the neighboring Nanded district, more than 2 lakh hectares of cultivated land were affected by the heavy downpour.

Heavy rains have been pounding parts of the Marathwada region, which comprises eight districts, since Sunday, leading to the loss of at least four lives in rain-related incidents. Officials reported that 45 revenue circles in Nanded district were impacted by the downpour, with crops on more than 2 lakh hectares affected and 25 animals reported dead.

Crops in Nanded city, Ardhapur, Hadgaon, Degloor, Mudkhed, Kandhar, Loha, and Naigaon were severely damaged due to the heavy rains, officials said. Nanded Collector Abhijit Raut announced that a crop loss survey will be conducted once the rain subsides.

According to an official, Bharad, Malegaon, and Dabhad revenue circles recorded 170 mm of rainfall within just 12 hours on Monday. The incessant showers inundated low-lying areas in Nanded city, with water levels rising up to the second floor of a building in Vasarni's Panchavati Sai Baba Kaman area, where two residents had to be rescued.

Heavy rains lashed villages across 11 revenue circles in four districts of the Marathwada region, according to a report from the revenue department. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, Sawaladbara circle received the highest rainfall in the region on Monday, with 101.50 mm recorded, while Loni, Pishor, Chincholi, and Soygaon circles each recorded over 65 mm.

In Nanded district, Ardhapur circle saw 94.50 mm of rainfall, followed by Pimparkhed with 69.50 mm and Jaldhara with 65.50 mm. In Hingoli district, both Amba and Kurunda circles recorded 92 mm of rainfall, while Adgaon circle in Parbhani's Jintur registered 77.50 mm.