Maharashtra Rains: Ten Dead, 11.67 Lakh Hectares of Crops Damaged in Marathwada Region

Maharashtra's Marathwada region, heavily hit by persistent rainfall, has reported at least ten fatalities over the past three days, according to preliminary assessments by authorities. The region, which has been experiencing heavy rains since September 1, saw a break in the downpour after Tuesday evening.

The recent heavy rainfall has damaged crops across approximately 11.67 lakh hectares of land in seven districts, with Nanded experiencing the most severe impact from the adverse weather.

Also Read| Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Grants Rs 5 Lakh Each to Families of 20 Victims in Rain-Related Incidents.

These three districts in Marathwada received torrential rainfall. In addition to Nanded, Beed (58,292 hectares), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (45,072 hectares), and Latur (5,768 hectares) also reported significant crop losses. However, no agricultural damage has been reported from Dharashiv district.

Marathwada, which comprises eight districts, recorded 123 mm of rainfall during the first two days of September. As of Monday morning, 284 out of 421 revenue circles in the region reported heavy rainfall exceeding 65 mm in the past 24 hours, with some areas experiencing over 200 mm of rainfall.