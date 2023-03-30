Maharashtra: Ram Navami celebrated with traditional fervour in Nashik

Ram Navami was celebrated with traditional fervour in Maharashtra’s Nashik district, with a large crowd of devotees gathering at the renowned Shree Kalaram Temple in Panchavati, where it is believed the Lord stayed during his 14-year exile.

Maha-aarti, kirtan and other rituals associated with the birth of Lord Ram was held since midnight and maha prasad was distributed, a temple functionary said.

There was a sizable presence of police and volunteers for crowd management and control at Shree Kalaram Temple as well as other places of worship like Goraram temple in Ravivar Karanja, Ahilya Ram temple in Golaghat, Kodandadhari Ram temple in Gangapur Road and Shriram temple in Old CIDCO.